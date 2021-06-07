Free financial literacy program for young people offered in July, sign up now

Press release:

There's an innovative new Financial Literacy program through the Ministry of Concern, open to residents of Orleans or Genesee County, for ages 12 and up.

The youth investment program will focus on everything from investing money and saving for the future to interviewing skills, how to get and keep a job, life insurance, budgeting and your credit score.

This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people. We believe that this pilot project will help us pass on the key concepts of how money can work for you and be used to achieve personal goals as well as foster an entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation.

We are hopeful to have the classes started by mid-July so apply today.

Spots are limited. Ayesha Kreutz is the facilitator.

Phone is (585) 589-9210; email: orleansadvocateministryofconcern.org