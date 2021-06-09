Free fishing and Kendra Haacke Memorial Fishing Derby at DeWitt June 26

Press release:

Join the Genesee County Parks along with the Oakfield-Alabama Lions Club and try out fishing at DeWitt Recreation Area on Saturday, June 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.! No fishing license is required, this is part of the NYSDEC’s Free Fishing Weekend. Perfect for beginners!

No experience required, friendly fishing guides will be on hand to assist you. Fishing gear provided or bring your own.

Kids up to age 16 can join the fun and get the chance to win a prize with the Kendra Haacke Memorial Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Oakfield-Alabama Lions Club!

This program is FREE!

DeWitt is located at 115 Cedar St. in the City of Batavia. Meet at Pavilion 2.

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals when unable to maintain six feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Call (585) 344-1122 to register or walk-ins also welcome.