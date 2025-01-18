Free in-person tax help and e-filing at Richmond Memorial Library this tax season

Press Release:

Get in-person tax help and e-file for free at Richmond Memorial Library this tax season Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to partner with volunteers from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance to offer income-eligible citizens assistance with filing their taxes online this tax season.

Tax Department employees will walk you through your income tax returns, step-by-step, as you complete and e-file your tax return for free.

If you earned $84,000 or less in 2024, you qualify.

Safe and secure online tax software.

Use on-site computers, or your own laptop, tablet, or mobile device.

You only need basic computer skills and an active email account.

Sessions will be offered on Thursdays –February 6, February 13, February 20, February 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 10. Appointment slots are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Those interested must schedule an appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact the library at 585-343-9550 x3 or visit the reference desk.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia. Find the library online at batavialibrary.org.