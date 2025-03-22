Free lead testing for children offered by GO Health immunization clinics

Press Release:

Did you know that the only way to know if a child has been poisoned is to get them tested? There are often no clear signs or symptoms of lead poisoning. This is why testing children for lead is so important. Lead is a metal that is harmful to our bodies and can cause serious health issues.

“Children under 6 are most at risk for lead poisoning because their bodies are rapidly developing,” stated Gabrielle Lanich, Lead Program Coordinator of Genesee and Orleans County. “The health effects of lead poisoning are permanent and can affect a child into adulthood.” Childhood lead poisoning can harm the brain and nervous system leading to learning difficulties, lower IQ, organ damage, and at very high levels can be fatal.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) will be offering free fingerprick lead testing at the following immunization clinics this year.

Genesee County Health Department, 3837 West Main Street Road, Batavia

Wednesday, June 11

Wednesday, July 9

Orleans County, 14016 Route 31 West, Suite 101, Albion

Tuesday, April 15

Tuesday, June 17

All clinics are between the hours of 1 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is available for children ages 1-6. Children must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Please make an appointment by calling your local health department:

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 ext. 5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

For more information about GO Health Programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or contact your local health department. Follow GO Health on Facebook, Instagram and X at GOHealthNY.