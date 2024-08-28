Free Medicare 2025 info event is October 8 to help navigate upcoming changes and scams

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging is pleased to announce an informative and free event designed to help residents of Genesee County navigate the upcoming changes to Medicare in 2025.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 8, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Town of Bethany Community Center, located at 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.

This event is open to Genesee County residents who are new to Medicare in 2025, currently on Medicare, or caregivers attending with a Medicare recipient. Reservations are required, and attendees will have the option to select a boxed lunch upon making their reservation. To reserve your spot, please call 585-343-1611.

The event is made possible through funds from the NY State Office for the Aging, NY Connects, the Administration for Community Living, the Genesee Senior Foundation, Inc., and the support of the Genesee County Legislature.

Program Highlights:

Genesee/Orleans Health Department will discuss effective communication with healthcare providers regarding medications and overall health.

New York Statewide Senior Action Council, Inc. will provide insights into the latest Medicare scams to be aware of during the upcoming Open Enrollment season.

Genesee County Office for the Aging will have a Medicare Specialist present to go over the changes coming to Medicare in 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

This event aims to empower and educate attendees about the changes to Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D plans, giving them the confidence to make informed decisions moving forward.

For individuals with disabilities or language interpretation needs, requests for reasonable accommodations should be made at least five days in advance.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611.