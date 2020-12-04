Free, rapid COVID testing planned for Tuesday and Thursday

Press release:

Genesee County will continue offering residents, who are asymptomatic (no symptoms, not feeling sick, etc.), with free drive-thru COVID-19 self-administered rapid testing at the Genesee County Emergency Management Office & Fire Training Facility, at 7690 State Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

The free testing will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8th and Thursday, 10th Dec. from 1 to 4 p.m.

The focus for these clinics is for those who are asymptomatic. As a reminder, for anyone who had a recent potential exposure to COVID-19, it is not recommended to be tested until at least five days have passed since the exposure

To schedule a test please register online here. Anyone needing additional help for online registration may contact the Genesee County Health Department at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5555.

“We had an exceptional turnout earlier this week and had a 3.5-percent positivity rate which is significantly lower than the positive rates we have been experiencing of late in Genesee County,” said Paul A. Pettit, MSL, CPH, Genesee and Orleans County Public Health director.

To help the process please note the following guidelines:

Make sure you have a pen in your vehicle;

Everyone in the vehicle is to have their mask on when they pull up at the testing site;

Those who are testing could get a call fairly quickly from an unknown number; please answer the phone as staff cannot leave messages and can only give results to the individuals tested or the guardian of minor children.

“We have so many people from Genesee County who are working around the clock on this critically important testing,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort and it is heartening to see the community rally around it, especially with the turnout we saw earlier this week.”