Free weekend event focuses on addiction recovery with special guests: Nicky Gracious and Nester Nation headline

EverPresent Church is hosting Flight or Fight for Our City! a free community event and concert on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Austin Park in Batavia.

Join special guests Nicky Gracious and Joe Nester who will provide music and testimonials based on their journey in active recovery. Both know firsthand what it is to live a life caught up in drug & alcohol abuse.

Their songs reflect the struggles of addiction and the heartache and pain that so often follows that lifestyle. Come and be inspired by those who have been down and out and have turned their lives around.

There will also be agencies and organizations presenting resources and information on what they have to offer and how they can help.

We will not be silent, and you no longer have to suffer alone. There are people who care and want to help. By meeting others with similar backgrounds, you will be encouraged and empowered to know that your life has a purpose, and you too can overcome and be strengthened by us coming together.

If you are struggling or suffering from any form of addiction, abuse, anxiety, depression, suicide, whatever the case may be…. there is hope!

Nicky Gracious

Nicholas Greathouse, now Nicky Gracious, began his life as an abused child in a very troubled and pain-filled environment, including having to witness constant domestic harm inflicted on his mother. His youth was spent in and out of various juvenile facilities and group homes.

Many nights, in an effort to soothe himself, he would gaze up to the stars in hopes that “something wonderful” might happen; but then his negative thoughts would tell him: “Nope. No chance. Great things don’t happen to nobodies like you!”

His first felony was at age 10 for Grand Theft Auto. At 16, he ran from the law for a false murder accusation, and by 18 he was in prison. He spent the next 20-plus years behind bars, and after being released with no real-life skills, he fell into the dark world of illegal drugs. He lied, cheated, and was abusive to everyone, including his wife.

Eventually, he overdosed and felt a void as if dead, but was miraculously revived with Narcan. Suddenly, he began hearing strange voices, causing yet another type of trauma. Diagnosed a Paranoid Schizophrenic, he was put on prescription medication to suppress symptoms, but nevertheless, he felt like he had gone crazy and could not continue to live this way.

In ultimate, utter despair, he quit taking his pills and cried out loud to God; “In the name of Jesus (Yeshua), please just kill me!”

Immediately and powerfully, God answered him! He put to death his old self, and restored Nicky as a brand-new creation in Christ Jesus! Nicky now writes and performs music to proclaim this very Truth of the amazing love and mercy of God; who redeems the lost, sets the oppressed free, and restores to those the incredible hope that “something very wonderful” can and WILL happen to ALL who call on the name of Jesus Christ the Lord!

Joe Nester

Nester Nation

Joe Nester was once a homeless drug addict until he was pulled out of the fiery pits. Ever since he surrendered to Christ God has used him to write music that reflects his unique blend of musical styles, combining elements of contemporary Christian, acoustic rock, and some pop. His powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics create an emotional

connection with listeners, inviting them on a journey of faith and redemption. Drawing inspiration from his own experiences, Joe's songs touch on forgiveness, redemption, and the power of God's love, mercy, and

grace.