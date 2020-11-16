Friday is deadline for nonprofits to apply for Community Crisis Fund grants

Press release:

The Community Crisis Fund, which has distributed $6.1 million since it was mobilized in March, is closing out 2020 with a final grant application deadline of Nov. 20.

The Crisis Fund was launched by United Way of Greater Rochester and Rochester Area Community Foundation to raise money and rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This helps them continue to provide critical services to our region and/or reopen once they had the necessary personal protective equipment and safety protocols in place.

Grants have been awarded to nonprofits in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

The Nov. 20 deadline for grant applications will allow the Community Crisis Fund’s Governance Committee, comprised of representatives of several local funders, to review applications and determine how the Fund’s remaining dollars will be distributed.

Since March, $6,529,976 was raised from local foundations, businesses, institutions and thousands of individuals. ESL was the lead contributor to the Crisis Fund with $2.4 million, including a match to local funders to encourage continued support.