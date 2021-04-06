Friday is the deadline to RSVP for free 'Grab 'n' Go' Family Game Night

Press release:

Secure a spot for you and the family for the 18th annual Family Game Night! Spots are still available and with registration closing Friday , make sure you call to register before spots fill up!

The Genesee County Youth Bureau will host the event in celebration of National County Government Month. The event will take place on Thursday, April 29th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Family Game Night will be a “Grab 'n’ Go” style event. Families will drive up to the main entrance of County Building 2 and staff will greet them with a family tote that will consist of information about the services provided by the Genesee County Departments as well as prizes and activities.

Each bag will also have snacks, beverages and of course a brand new board game for families to start their own “Family Game Night” at home.

The theme for this year’s County Government Month is “Counties Matter.” Many county residents aren’t aware of the many important services provided by County Government. Each county department will provide information that showcases their roles and responsibilities to our residents.

As we know, counties are on the front lines protecting our communities. Now more than ever, Genesee County residents are seeing firsthand the essential functions counties perform. The county provides critical services to all our residents, beginning at birth and spanning throughout their entire lives.

There is no cost for this event. Adults must be accompanied by a child to receive the board game. Please call the Youth Bureau for more information or to register at 344-3960. Registration is required by April 9th and is only open for the first 30 families to RSVP.