Friday morning threat against John Kennedy School found not to be credible

Press release:

“At approximately 7:39 a.m. on Friday, February 24th, officers from the Batavia City Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call in which a threat was made against John Kennedy Intermediate School on Vine Street in the City of Batavia.

“Even though Batavia schools are on break for the week, officers from both departments and the New York State Police immediately responded on scene as any type of threat of this nature is taken very seriously.

“As a precaution, officers checked all the schools in the city school district and schools across Genesee County to ensure the safety of students and staff," Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said.

“It is still early in our investigation, but we have determined the threat to John Kennedy Elementary School not to be credible. It has been reported that similar threats have been at other school districts across New York and nationally.

“We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the Batavia City School District on this matter as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels on our investigation.

“People making these types of threats should know they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”