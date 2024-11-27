Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge elect new leadership at annual meeting

Press Release:

Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge held its annual meeting Saturday, Nov. 23, to elect officers and several new board members.

Elected to a two-year term as president was Richard Moss of Medina. Emma DeLeon of Williamsville was elected vice president; Betsy Black of Lockport was elected treasurer; and Kim Mansfield of Newfane and Joe Fell of Buffalo were elected to the nominating committee.

Members also voted for five new board members and re-elected one board member, Seneca Wolf Clan Elder Marve in Jacobs of Cheektowaga. The newly added board members are Chris Hollister of Cheektowaga, Bernadette Clabeaux of Orchard Park, Tim Elliot of Medina, and Pamela Reed Sanchez of Rochester.

Moss replaces Garner Light of Gasport, who led the group through the lean pandemic years and was instrumental in developing and installing the refuge’s new eagle nest camera https://youtu.be/tOa3f2cS9yc, among his numerous accomplishments while president.

“The last four years were challenging and invigorating at the same time,” said Light. “The first two years of my term were during the pandemic. Everything changed. In the time since, we have worked hard as an organization to revitalize, reconnect and become even more active and relevant. I am greatly encouraged to pass the reigns onto Dick Moss, who I'm confident will be an excellent president for FINWR.”

Moss said he is looking forward to working with the board and the group’s volunteers.

“I’ve been walking the refuge trails for more than 30 years,” Moss said. “I don’t think enough people, in the immediate area or across Western New York, know what a gem this place is. I hope to be part of changing that.”

Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Inc. (FINWR) https://finwr.org/ has about 150 members and is a not-for-profit corporation organized by volunteers dedicated to supporting the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (INWR) via fundraising, education, enhancement and preservation of the refuge and its wildlife.

“Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge have been an intricate part in accomplishments at the refuge, both in funding for projects but also their volunteerism,” said refuge Manager Tom Roster. “I look forward to working with the newly elected officers and board members to continue this partnership.”