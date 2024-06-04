Friends of the Peace Garden unveil new panels Thursday

Press Release:

The Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden have commissioned five beautiful interpretive panels that are scheduled to be unveiled at the Batavia Peace Garden during a special ceremony on Thursday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. A reception will follow with light refreshments at the Holland Land Office Museum.

The interpretive panels were designed by local graphic artist, Matt Steinberg.

These panels were made possible through the generous support of GoArt! and the NYS Community Regrant Program.

These beautiful panels complete phase one of the Batavia Peace Garden. Phase two is a work in progress located behind the Genesee County Court House.

We invite the public to visit the Batavia Peace Garden and enjoy the ongoing display of beautiful seasonal blooms and artistic displays. We have an amazing story to tell and now that the panels are installed, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about our fascinating history.

The Batavia Peace Garden is made possible and maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers. Volunteers are always needed and welcome to assist in the many activities of maintaining this beautiful community garden.

Please visit our website at Bataviapeacegarden.com for more information.