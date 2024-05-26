Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library president honored at annual meeting

Press Release:

Kathy Zipkin, the president of the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library, was honored with the Norm Sinclair Award on Thursday, May 23 at the NIOGA Library System’s Annual Meeting at Wurlitzer’s in North Tonawanda.

“Kathy is the current president of the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library and has served on that board for many years,” shares Samantha Stryker, Community and Adult Services Librarian at RML. “She is unwavering in her support of the library and is a dynamic and dedicated leader. She routinely goes out of her way to discover the best ways the Friends can enhance the services and programs the library provides.”

In addition to countless hours spent preparing donations for the monthly book sale, Kathy has served as a Friends representative on hiring committees and regularly organizes lovely events to honor volunteers at the library. She is always willing to step up when volunteers are needed at the library for various programs or projects. She frequently takes the time to attend library programs to show her support.