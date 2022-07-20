Friends of the Rink make donation to David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation

Press release:

The Friends of the Rink organization donated $700.00 to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation to support their grant program for youth sport organizations in Genesee County. The $700.00 represents the proceeds from a hot dog sale fundraiser recently held during the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena naming ceremony, which was attended by over 150 people. Friends of the Rink volunteers planned and staffed the fundraiser and sold 120 hot dogs in the two hours of operation.