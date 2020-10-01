From the county Board of Elections: voting options and deadlines

From the Genesee County Board of Elections:

ABSENTEE VOTING, ABSENTEE DROP-BOX OPTIONS, EARLY VOTING & DEADLINES

Absentee Voting Options & Drop-Box Information

Requests for absentee ballots for the General Election can be processed over the phone at (585) 815-7804, besides mailing, emailing us at: [email protected] or faxing your application to (585) 344-8562.

You have many choices as to how you wish to return your ballot after it is completed.

You may mail your ballot -- don’t forget to sign the ballot envelope and put a stamp on the outside.

You may hand deliver your ballot to our office at County Building 1, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

There will be a designated Board of Elections drop box installed on the south side of County Building 1 (Ellicott Street side), until installation is complete, you may use the secure DMV drop-box on Court Street.

You may bring your ballot any day of Early Voting where you can drop off your ballot into a designated absentee drop-box. A poll worker will assist you. See the dates and times below.

You can bring your absentee ballot to any polling place on Election Day where you can drop off your ballot into a designated absentee ballot drop-box. A poll worker will assist you.

Early Voting

The General Election Early Voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24thand will run for nine days prior to the General Election. The Early Voting location is at County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia NY 14020. The schedule for Early Voting is as follows:

Oct. 24th 12 - 5 p.m.

Oct. 25th 12 - 5 p.m.

Oct. 26th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 27th 12 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 28th 12 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 29th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 31st 1 – 5 p.m.

Nov. 1st 12 – 5 p.m.