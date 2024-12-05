GAHA to host ‘Merry Mitemas Tournament’ at the McCarthy arena

Press Release:

On Friday / December 6th the GENESEE AMATEUR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION RAMPARTS MITE DIVISION (8U) will host their second annual “Merry Mitemas Tournament at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street/Batavia NY. The Opening game will begin Friday, December 6 at 12pm.

Twenty-two teams from the Rochester and Buffalo area are participating. Also featured during the Tournament will be a Basket Raffle and 50/50 Drawing on Friday and Saturday, along with cotton candy sales, and T-Shirt sales on Friday - Sunday (until sold out).



The teams participating in this Mite Tournament will be playing half-ice; there will be two games played at the same time.

This will be a fun event featuring the youngest players within the Association. Many of these young skaters move up throughout the Association to play on the local high school team.

Games will be played during the following time periods:

Friday, December 6: 12pm – 9pm

Saturday, December 7: 8am – 11am and 3:30pm – 8:30pm

Sunday, December 8: 8am – 11am and 12pm – 4pm

Stop at the rink to support these young hockey players and join in on the fun.