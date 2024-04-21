Gala at Batavia Downs raises $30,000 for two area horse rescues

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that the Fur Ball Gala Fundraiser on Saturday, April 13th, raised $30,000 for Begin Again Horse Rescue in Lima and Whispering River Rescue in Gasport.

Over 90 baskets donated by local companies and individuals were raffled off to the more than 200 persons in attendance. Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas took pictures with attendees while they enjoyed food and drink. Attendees danced the night away as they enjoyed music from DJ Jimmy B.

The charities will use the funds from the gala to support their work, which includes caring for horses, donkeys and other farm animals.

“After the success of last year’s event, we were excited to welcome even more people to our event this year, with our attendance going over 200 people. We are indebted to local businesses and community members who came together in support of the Fur Ball Gala,” said Jacquelyne Leach, CFO for Western OTB / Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel and Jody Coffta, General Manager of Food & Beverage for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We want to thank all the volunteers, our staff and the many vendors who donated food and beverages for this event. This was truly a great team effort. To all those who contributed baskets for the raffles, please know we could not have done this without you.”

For those interested in getting involved with this year’s local animal organizations, information for each can be found here:

Begin Again Horse Rescue https://www.beginagainrescue.org/

Whispering River Rescue https://www.whisperingriverrescue.com/