Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Labor Day Weekend
Press release from the Automobile Association of America:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.85, down 5 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.15. The New York State average is $4.14, down 11 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $4.27 (down 7 cents from last week)
- Buffalo - $4.19 (down 11 cents from last week)
- Elmira - $4.09 (down 12 cents from last week)
- Ithaca - $4.27 (down 16 cents from last week)
- Rochester - $4.26 (down 10 cents from last week)
- Rome - $4.40 (down 7 cents from last week)
- Syracuse - $4.23 (down 10 cents from last week)
- Watertown - $4.40 (down 10 cents from last week)
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline has resulted in lower pump prices. Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are more than one dollar less than their peak in mid-June. But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.
This morning oil prices range from $94 to $101 per barrel. With Labor Day travel kicking off this week, travelers will benefit from lower gas prices.
From Gas Buddy:
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."
