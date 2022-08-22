Gas prices decline for 10th straight week

Press release from the Automobile Association of America:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.90, down 6 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.16. The New York State average is $4.25, down 9 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $4.34 (down 6 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $4.30 (down 9 cents from last week)

Elmira - $4.21 (down 15 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $4.43 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rochester - $4.36 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rome - $4.47 (down 6 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $4.33 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown - $4.50 (down 7 cents from last week)

The summer travel season has ended in many parts of the country where school is back in session. That, coupled with lower oil prices, is bringing some relief at the pump as gas prices drop. This morning oil prices range from $89 to $95 per barrel – down significantly from the spring spikes.

In Western and Central New York, summer travel is expected to remain strong through Labor Day. If oil prices drop even further, gas prices should follow.