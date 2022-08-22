Gas prices decline for 10th straight week
Press release from the Automobile Association of America:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.90, down 6 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.16. The New York State average is $4.25, down 9 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $4.34 (down 6 cents from last week)
- Buffalo - $4.30 (down 9 cents from last week)
- Elmira - $4.21 (down 15 cents from last week)
- Ithaca - $4.43 (down 7 cents from last week)
- Rochester - $4.36 (down 9 cents from last week)
- Rome - $4.47 (down 6 cents from last week)
- Syracuse - $4.33 (down 10 cents from last week)
- Watertown - $4.50 (down 7 cents from last week)
The summer travel season has ended in many parts of the country where school is back in session. That, coupled with lower oil prices, is bringing some relief at the pump as gas prices drop. This morning oil prices range from $89 to $95 per barrel – down significantly from the spring spikes.
In Western and Central New York, summer travel is expected to remain strong through Labor Day. If oil prices drop even further, gas prices should follow.
From Gas Buddy:
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."
