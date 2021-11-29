Gas prices down, trend expected to continue
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.39, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 – down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $3.45 (down two cents from last week)
- Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca - $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Rochester - $3.53 (no change from last week)
- Rome - $3.58 (no change from last week)
- Syracuse - $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
- Watertown - $3.60 (no change since last week)
Gasoline demand increased over the Thanksgiving holiday, but oil prices are now closer to $70 per barrel rather than $80 per barrel so pump prices are steady. Total gasoline stocks are down and that coupled with high demand would normally mean increased gas prices, but the drop in crude oil prices helped to stabilize pump prices. Last week, President Biden announced that the federal government would release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was coordinated with the release of oil from other major crude consuming countries. As a result, drivers could see some price relief at the pump over the coming weeks, but they should expect prices to remain higher than last year’s holiday season and in 2019.
From Gas Buddy:
"Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil's recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed."
Recent comments