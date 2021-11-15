Local Matters

November 15, 2021 - 9:22am

Gas prices drop a tad on decrease in demand

posted by Press Release in gas prices, news.

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, no change from last week when the numbers are rounded. Actually, the price went down because it is $3.415, and last week it was $3.422. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 –no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

  • Batavia - $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.52 (up one cent from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.53 (up one cent from last week)
  • Rome - $3.57 (up one cent from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.51 (up one cent from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.59 (up three cents since last week)

The national gas price average is down a tad as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also dropped. The decrease in demand has contributed to some price relief at the pump for drivers. However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. This morning, they are hovering at about $80 to $81.

 

November 15, 2021 - 11:10am
Gas in Batavia has been 3.49 for over a month. I don't know where AAA gets their info from but they have been consistently wrong on all their price updates. I know they say average but if every station in batavia is 3.49 and a few higher then how do you get a lower number?

