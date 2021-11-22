Gas prices expected to decline after oil prices fall

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.41, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.11. The New York State average is $3.57 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.22. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.47 (up two cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.47 (no change from last week)

Ithaca - $3.52 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.53 (no change from last week)

Rome - $3.58 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse - $3.51 (no change from last week)

Watertown - $3.60 (up one cent since last week)

Gas prices are relatively steady to start this week as oil prices dropped below $80 per barrel. Demand also declined over the past week according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, demand is expected to increase this week with Thanksgiving travel getting underway.