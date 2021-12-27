Gas prices remain stable even with increase in holiday demand

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.29, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.25. The New York State average is $3.50, down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.32. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages from last week:)

Buffalo - $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca - $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Rome - $3.52 (down one cent from last week)

Syracuse - $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown - $3.50 (down four cents from last week)

Despite increased demand with holiday travelers, national gas prices are down two cents from last week. Oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, and if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.