Gas prices rise after cyberattack on pipeline
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.97, up 7 cents from last Monday and up three cents since Thursday. One year ago, the price was $1.84. The New York State average is $3 – up 5 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.16.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.94 (up 5 cents since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.93 (up 5 cents since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.95 (up 5 cents since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.97 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $3.03 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.94 (up 5 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $3.03 (up 6 cents since last week)
A cyber attack has led to the Colonial Pipeline shutting down – the pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies about half of the fuel that is used on the East Coast. The situation has led to an increase in oil prices and gas prices, which were already on the rise due to spring demand.
The impact will be based on the amount of time the pipeline is shut down - if the pipeline reopens in a matter of days, little disruption is expected. However, a longer shutdown could result in supply concerns and other issues. In 2016, the pipeline shutdown after an explosion, and gas prices increased, but there were no other problems in this region.
From GasBuddy:
"While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn't happen by then, we're likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas.
"I'm hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary."
