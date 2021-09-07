Gas prices rise as expected after storm

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.19, up four cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.22. The New York State average is $3.28 – up five cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.30. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.25 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $3.23 (up seven cents since last week)

Ithaca - $3.26 (up six cents since last week)

Rochester - $3.28 (up eight cents since last week)

Rome - $3.29 (up two cents since last week)

Syracuse - $3.25 (up seven cents since last week)

Watertown - $3.24 (up two cents since last week)

AAA expected a jump in gas prices following the storm and taking into account the demand surrounding the holiday weekend; motorists are expected to pay the most expensive gas prices since 2014. However, AAA is happy to report there is ample gasoline supply in the U.S. Once the impact of the Gulf Coast storm is mitigated, and winter blend fuel is in production, gas prices should begin to decline.