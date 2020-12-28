Gas prices tick up for second week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.25, up 3 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.57. The New York State average is $2.32 – up 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.70.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.25 (up 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.27 (up 3 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.29 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.30 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.37 (up 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.29 (up 3 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.36 (up 3 cents since last week)

Two factors have contributed to driving up prices at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, reaching levels not seen since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country. Prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available.

Reports from the Energy Information Administration show that U.S. gasoline supply levels are healthy, but could tighten in weeks ahead amid refinery consolidations in the northwest and maintenance in the upper Midwest.

Even with holiday demand increasing, overall demand still remains at an extremely low level. AAA believes this factor will impact gas prices, pushing them cheaper in January.