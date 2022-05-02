Gas prices up again with higher oil prices, tighter supply

Press release from Automobile Association of America:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.19, up seven cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.90. The New York State average is $4.35, up 12 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.95. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $4.23 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira - $4.29 (up 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $4.28 (up 7 cents from last week)

Rochester - $4.31 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome - $4.32 (up 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $4.29 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown - $4.31 (up 6 cents from last week)

Gas prices are up across the board this week despite a slight drop in demand. Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, increasing oil prices and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

Crude prices have increased because the current level is approximately 16 percent lower than at the end of April 2021. As supply remains tight and the market remains highly volatile, crude prices will likely continue to fluctuate, pushing pump prices higher.