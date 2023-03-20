GC 4-H Dairy Club bowls 'em over in contest

Press Release:

The Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club was well-represented at the Finger Lakes Region 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest on Saturday, March 18 in Jordan Hall in Geneva. 4-H youth from across the Finger Lakes region competed in the event. Dairy Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition that tests participants knowledge of dairy cattle facts, including breeds, equipment, nutrition and more. Top placing participants will have the opportunity to represent the region at the state level contest later this year.

Dairy Bowl Results:

3rd Place Beginner Team: Gia Zuber, Lilia Buckenmeyer, Veronica Wolcott and Lucy Kimball.

3rd Place Junior Team: Owen Kimball, Tate Zuber and Annalise Sybertz.

2nd Place Beginner Individual: Veronica Wolcott

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome to join. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment information is also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu