GC Board of Elections announces local registration hours and Bergen polling site change

Press Release:

The Genesee County Board of Elections is offering residents a local registration opportunity to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming election. On Saturday, October 5, from 2 - 9 p.m., the Board of Elections office in County Building 1 at 15 Main St., Batavia, will be open for residents to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot.

This extended weekend schedule provides a convenient time for residents to take care of their election-related needs. Please note that only the West Entrance of County Building 1 will be accessible. This entrance is off the central courtyard between County Building One and the Old Courthouse. Look for the “1999” next to the door.

In addition, the Board of Elections would like to inform voters in the Town of Bergen of a change to their polling location. On Election Day, November 5, voters who previously voted at Bergen Town Hall will now cast their ballots at the Gillam Grant Community Center, located at 6966 W. Bergen Rd., Bergen, directly across from the school.

For more information or questions about registration, absentee ballots, or polling locations, please contact the Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804.