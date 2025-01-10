GC Chamber of Commerce announces 53rd annual awards ceremony and 2024 award honorees

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to host its 53rd Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 1, at Batavia Downs Gaming, located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia. This signature event celebrates excellence by recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals for their achievements in business, community service, and volunteerism.

Tickets for the event are $65.00 per person or $480.00 for a table of eight.

The evening’s schedule includes:

5 p.m. – Hors d'oeuvres, entrée tables, and cash bar (no formal sit-down dinner will be served).

7 p.m. – Awards program, featuring dessert and coffee.

Chamber President Brian Cousins shared his excitement for this year’s ceremony, saying "Each year, our Chamber organization receives numerous nominations highlighting the incredible people and businesses in our community. This year’s honorees exemplify the highest levels of dedication, commitment, and excellence. They have demonstrated a steadfast devotion to our community, an unwavering commitment to the greater good, and a drive to make Genesee County the best place to live. We are thrilled to celebrate their inspiring stories and contributions.”

The 2024 Honorees Are:

Business of the Year: H.E. Turner & Company, Inc.

H.E. Turner & Company, Inc. Small Business of the Year : Southside Deli

: Southside Deli Entrepreneurial Business of the Year : Meraki Beauty, LLC

: Meraki Beauty, LLC Agricultural Business of the Year: Alexander Equipment

Alexander Equipment Special Recognition of the Year: Genesee County 4-H Critter Crew

Genesee County 4-H Critter Crew Geneseean of the Year: Mickey Charters

For reservations, contact Kelly J. Bermingham at 585-343-7440, ext. 1026. Join us as we honor and celebrate these exceptional contributions to our community!