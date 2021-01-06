GC Democratic Committee looking for candidates, members and more
Press release:
The Genesee County Democratic Committee is looking for people who may be interested in serving their community be it as a candidate for office, an election inspector, a Democratic Committee member, or those just wanting to find out more about the Democratic Party in Genesee County.
Anyone can run for office and we can show you how. All that is needed is a desire to serve and some hard work. Want lower taxes, concerned about the environment or want a say in the future? We look forward to hearing from you.
Contact the Genesee County Democratic Committee: geneseedemocrats.net or [email protected]
GCDC is actively seeking candidates for the following positions:
- Genesee County District Attorney
- Genesee County Judge
- Genesee County Coroner
Genesee County Legislators:
- District 1 Pembroke & Darien
- District 3 Oakfield & Alabama
- District 4 Batavia (town) & Stafford (unexpired term)
- District 5 Le Roy
- District 7 City of Batavia wards 1 & 6
- District 9 City of Batavia wards 4 & 5
City of Batavia -- Three City councilpersons at Large
Alabama -- One justice, two town board
Alexander -- Two town board
Town of Batavia -- Supervisor, two town board, highway superintendent
Bergen -- Supervisor, two town board
Bethany -- one justice, two town board
Byron -- Supervisor, town clerk, 2 town board, highway super
Darien -- town clerk, two town board
Elba -- Supervisor, two town board
Le Roy -- One justice, two town board
Oakfield -- Supervisor, town justice, two town board
Pavilion -- Two town board
Pembroke -- One justice, two town board
Stafford -- One town clerk, two town board, highway superintendent