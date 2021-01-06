GC Democratic Committee looking for candidates, members and more

Press release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee is looking for people who may be interested in serving their community be it as a candidate for office, an election inspector, a Democratic Committee member, or those just wanting to find out more about the Democratic Party in Genesee County.

Anyone can run for office and we can show you how. All that is needed is a desire to serve and some hard work. Want lower taxes, concerned about the environment or want a say in the future? We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact the Genesee County Democratic Committee: geneseedemocrats.net or [email protected]

GCDC is actively seeking candidates for the following positions:

Genesee County District Attorney

Genesee County Judge

Genesee County Coroner

Genesee County Legislators:

District 1 Pembroke & Darien

District 3 Oakfield & Alabama

District 4 Batavia (town) & Stafford (unexpired term)

District 5 Le Roy

District 7 City of Batavia wards 1 & 6

District 9 City of Batavia wards 4 & 5

City of Batavia -- Three City councilpersons at Large

Alabama -- One justice, two town board

Alexander -- Two town board

Town of Batavia -- Supervisor, two town board, highway superintendent

Bergen -- Supervisor, two town board

Bethany -- one justice, two town board

Byron -- Supervisor, town clerk, 2 town board, highway super

Darien -- town clerk, two town board

Elba -- Supervisor, two town board

Le Roy -- One justice, two town board

Oakfield -- Supervisor, town justice, two town board

Pavilion -- Two town board

Pembroke -- One justice, two town board

Stafford -- One town clerk, two town board, highway superintendent