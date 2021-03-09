GC has 14 new COVID-19 cases today, starting tomorrow all New Yorkers age 60 and up are eligible for vaccine

Data Update –

Genesee County received 14 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Ten of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of one of our county residents. The individual was over the age of 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.

​

Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)

The individuals are in their 20s.

Both of the newly positive individuals were under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.

**********************************************************

Beginning March 10th, all New Yorkers 60 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Public-facing essential workers from governmental and nonprofit organizations will be eligible beginning March 17th. This expansion includes public-facing essential building services workers.

Providers will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorkers, with the exception of pharmacies who will focus on individuals over the age of 60 and teachers, in line with federal policy beginning March 10th.

This is all subject to the availability of the vaccine to the providers. This new addition of more eligible residents still far exceeds the supply of vaccine received in our counties. Individuals who are eligible still must have an appointment in order to get a vaccine.

To check for vaccination clinics in Genesee and Orleans counties please go to: http://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine

For more information about the vaccine and access for those who are 60 and older who do NOT have internet access, please contact your respective Office for the Aging (OFA). For Genesee OFA please call (585) 813-2457 for COVID-19 vaccine assistance between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return the call.

For Orleans OFA please call (585) 589-3191 between 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return the call.

The OFA offices can only assist with the clinic links as they are available. The system may experience slowdowns and crashing due to high volume. Please be patient and try again later.