March 15, 2021 - 4:08pm
GC has 26 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Data Update, including information from over the weekend –
- Genesee County received 26 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of one of our county residents. The individual was over the age of 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 60s and 70s.
- Two of the newly positive individuals was under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eighteen of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- One of the new positives is a resident at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
