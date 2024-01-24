GC Health Department offers rabies clinic Feb. 8

Press Release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting its first rabies immunization clinic of the year at no charge to participants on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Batavia Town Highway Garage (3833 West Main Street Road, Batavia).

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per person maximum.

“We encourage all residents to take advantage of our first rabies immunization clinic of 2024 and ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health).

“Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Genesee and Orleans Counties and is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Please leave wildlife alone and do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray dogs, or cats.”

The next rabies immunization clinics are as follows:

Genesee County Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia)

Thursday, May 16 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 - 6 p.m.

Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 State Route 31, Albion)

Saturday, April 13 from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 5 from 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org. You can also contact the health department at: