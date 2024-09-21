GC Highway Department to begin paving projects on Transit and Byron roads Tuesday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Highway Department will begin road paving projects on Transit Road in Elba and Byron Road in Byron next week. Work will begin on Tuesday, September 24.

Transit Road in Elba will be closed in sections during the day but will reopen fully overnight. Residents will have access to their homes and businesses, and emergency vehicles will be able to pass through.

Once Transit Road is complete, paving will shift to Byron Road in Byron, from State Route 262 to State Route 237. The road will be closed entirely during the project, with access for residents and emergency vehicles.

Both projects should be completed by Friday, September 27 weather permitting.