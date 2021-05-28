GC leaders urge passage of bills on home rule, and aid and incentives for municipalities before Albany adjoins

Press release:

Genesee County leaders are urging the New York State Legislature to pass various legislative items as part of a statewide effort on behalf of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).

“These are pretty straight forward and common-sense items that the state legislature should pass before it adjourns,” said Genesee County Chair Shelley Stein. “We urge our state legislative representatives Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Senator Ed Rath to encourage their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass these measures.

"At the end of the day, these items would help local governments like Genesee County be even more efficient in the stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

The items identified by NYSAC include:

A bill that has passed the New York State Senate that would create a task force to study the aid and incentives for municipalities (AIM) formula;

Legislation that would cap the rate of interest to be paid on judgments and accrued claims tied to the rate of interest to the maturity treasury yield as published by the federal reserve. Ultimately, this legislation helps counties pay lower/capped interest rates on judgements;

New legislation that would provide all counties in New York State with the same flexibility regarding investment options that the five counties that comprise the New York City metropolitan region. For instance, counties would be authorized to invest in additional types of products, such as general obligation bonds and notes of any state other than New York;

A long sought-after bill that would raise the age of juvenile delinquent offenses from age 7 to age 12; the bill would create “differential response programs” for children under the age of 12 whose behavior but for their age would bring them within the jurisdiction of the family court in an effort to prevent future interaction with the juvenile justice system; and,

A repeal of a provision excluding kindergartens, prekindergartens, or nursery schools for children 3 years of age or older, or after-school programs for children operated by a public school district or by a private school or academy, which is providing elementary or secondary education or both from the definition of child day care.

“While these are all important items that we support passage of, the creation of a task force to redesign the aid and incentives for municipalities would be very helpful as the redirection of County sales tax proceeds to cover these payments to municipalities has negatively impacted the County Budget,” said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers.

In addition to the legislative items identified by NYSAC, Genesee County is urging State lawmakers to pass a critical piece of home rule legislation that allows for the proper accounting of voluntary revenue distribution payments to Genesee County towns with villages located in their boundary.

“This necessary legislation will ensure taxpayers in our Towns aren’t negatively impacted from what amounts to an accounting treatment that needs to be updated,” Landers continued. “Local leaders have been working closely with Senator Ed Rath and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, who have been 100 percent supportive of the legislation, but are still waiting to see if Albany will allow Genesee County to manage its own resources as we deem necessary.”