GC Master Gardeners invite you to 'Catch the Gardening Bug' via Zoom next month

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners as we “Catch the Gardening Bug” this fall. We will be offering a series of noontime, gardening-themed programs via Zoom. If you are looking for garden inspiration and know-how, check out these classes.

On Oct. 1 , join us for Garden Talk " Easy Preserving ." Catherine, our CCE Master Food Preserver volunteer, will show us some quick and easy ways to preserve fall bounty from the garden. Catherine will demonstrate how to safely prepare infused-flavored oils and flavored vinegars. She will also demonstrate how to make sauerkraut at home!

Got dahlias? Not sure what to do with them at the end of the season? Join Master Gardener Brandie on Oct. 15 as we explore " What to do with those dahlias ." Brandie will explain how she manages her dahlia collection. She will cover when to dig them up, how she overwinters her dahlias and how to divide them. Get your dahlia questions answered!

Oct. 28 finds us exploring "A Witch's Garden" with Master Gardener Connie. Witches were once considered wise women and healers. They used plants they grew or found in their environment to cure ills as well as cast spells. You, too, may have your very own witch's garden -- come explore the folklore and plants of the witch.

This series is free and open to all. Preregistration is required. You can register at our website here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link to join the program.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website and also on our Facebook page. Contact (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, for more information about this or other CCE programs.