GC Master Gardeners invite you to hear about Community Garden history

Press Release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners invite you to a free presentation on the “History of the Batavia Community Garden,” Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia, NY.

The Batavia Community Garden opened for its first season in the summer of 2013. Its goal was to provide city residents with space to grow fresh produce in community with other gardeners. Just as the garden’s number of plots has grown, so too has the garden’s service area. In 2022 all residents of Genesee County became eligible to rent a garden bed. It’s been 10 wonderful years of growing our garden and our community! Join us for this free program.

For more information please contact CCE Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, stop by the CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia or visit the website.