GC Master Gardeners invite you to resume monthly Garden Talk via Zoom Aug. 5

Press release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners as we jump back into Garden Talk! On Aug. 5 at noon, we will get the lowdown on “Beneficial Insects.” Most of the insects that live in your garden or landscape do little or no harm to you or your plants.

Many of these good guys provide free pest control for you. Who are these six-legged allies? Join Master Gardener David R. to learn about the beneficial insects that could be in your garden!

Sept. 2 – “A Year in the Life of a Garden.” Gardens aren't static, they change as we progress through the seasons, and evolve over the years. Sometimes change comes from losing a major tree in the garden or a change in your lifestyle. Join Master Gardener Lynette S. as we explore the changes that have taken place in her small city garden.

Oct. 7 – “Winter Bird Feeding 101.” Do you enjoy watching the birds in your yard? Winter bird feeding can be entertaining for you and beneficial for the birds. Join us for tips on "setting the table" for your neighborhood feathered friends.

Nov. 4 – “Harvest of Squash.” Do you know what to do with that winter squash that found its way into your home? Master Food Preserver Catherine J. will explain the different types of squash, how to prepare them for use, store them for later, and share a few recipes for that bountiful harvest.

Dec. 2 – “Gifts from the Kitchen.” Join Master Food Preserver Catherine J. as she demonstrates some wonderful ideas that you can use this holiday season.

Currently all Garden Talk programs are being held online via Zoom, from noon to 12:45 p.m. This free series is open to all. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

To register, please visit the events page at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website.