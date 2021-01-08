GC Master Gardeners series 'Garden Talk' kicks off Jan. 21

Press release:

Start 2021 by joining the Genesee County Master Gardeners for another year of Garden Talk!

On Jan. 21 at noon, we will kick off the series with “DIY Teacup Garden Art.” Master Gardener Bonnie B will share with us her tips for repurposing glassware. This is a fun, easy DIY project to combat the long winter days and create some garden art for a garden enthusiast or yourself!

Feb. 4 – “Sunflowers!” with Master Gardener Brandie W. Sunflowers are a bright and cheerful addition to any garden. They are easy to grow from seed in almost any type of soil and can be sown in succession for a season full of colorful blooms. Sunflowers can be grown for cut flowers, a colorful garden display or even for edible seed; for you or the birds. Whether you want short, medium, or tall; yellow, burgundy or orange, there’s a sunflower for you.

March 4 – “No Mow Yards” Manicured lawns are a staple for most front yards. They require a great deal of money and work to keep lush and provide little to no support of a diverse ecosystem. Master Gardener Connie B will explore alternatives to the front lawn that are biodiverse, nature friendly and low maintenance.

For the foreseeable future all Garden Talk programs will be via Zoom. Garden Talk runs from noon to 12:45 p.m. This free series is open to all. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

Please visit our events page at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website.

Master Gardener events will be posted on the CCE Genesee County website and on our Facebook page. Check out our YouTube page for previously recorded gardening programs.