GC Office for the Aging to kick off new free grocery-shopping service for adults 60+ with Open House July 14

Press release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging has added a new program to its many services for adults 60 years of age and older. The new "Got Groceries?" program is a free grocery-shopping service.

Diana Fox, director of the Office for the Aging, said, “After completing a pilot phase, we are pleased to open this program up to both volunteers and individuals who are in need of the service.”

The office is looking for volunteers who are age 55 and older to do the shopping and deliver the groceries to individuals' homes within Genesee County. The commitment can be as little as two shopping trips a month or more often if the volunteer is willing and the need exists.

Those interested in receiving the service must be 60 years of age and older with the ability to pay for the groceries and unable to do own shopping or place orders via internet.

The office is kicking this off with an Open House on Wednesday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. outdoors on the patio of the Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia. Interested parties are invited to stop by anytime for information on volunteering or receiving this service for themselves or a loved one.

No reservations are needed. Those attending may enter a drawing for a $50 gift card, which will be drawn at 12:15 p.m.

If unable to join us for the Open House, please call ask marshall at (585) 815-7979 or email: [email protected] for more information.

Seed funding for this program was provided by the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging at Rochester Area Community Foundation with ongoing support from the NY State Office for the Aging, NY Connects, Administration for Community Living, Corporation for National and Community Service and the generous support of the Genesee County Legislature.