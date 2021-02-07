GC Police Reform and Reinvention Report is open for public comments now through Feb. 22

Press release:

Genesee County announced today (Feb. 7) that the draft of Genesee County Police Reform and Reinvention Report is open for public comments until Monday, Feb. 22.

Genesee County residents and other stakeholders can submit comments to the draft plan via email at: [email protected]

The Genesee County Police Reform and Reinvention Report (pdf) can be accessed at the Genesee County Sheriff Department’s website. Click here to see it now.

The 20-person stakeholder committee appointed by the Genesee County Legislature that wrote the draft of the report will consider the comments at its next scheduled meeting on Feb. 22nd.

The committee reviewed the various practices, policies and procedures of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office which are outlined in the report.

The Genesee County Police Reform and Reinvention Report is in response to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 issued on June 12.

Police departments across New York State are mandated by EO 203 to submit reform plans by April 1. Those government localities with law enforcement agencies that do not submit a reform plan will lose state funding for their agencies.

Comments will be discussed and considered by the committee at its Feb. 22nd meeting with a final plan to be adopted by the committee by March 1.

The report and plan will be considered by the Genesee County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee at its March 15 meeting, and if adopted will be submitted to the Genesee County Legislature for consideration and approval at its March 24 meeting.