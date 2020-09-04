GC Sheriff candidate David Krzemien is endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of the NYS Troopers

Press release:

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has announced its endorsement of David Krzemien, who is running for Genesee County Sheriff.

It represents more than 6,000 active and retired, uniformed members of the New York State Police from the rank of Trooper through the rank of Major. This includes the New York State Troopers from Troop A, SP Batavia and Troop T who work in and through Genesee County.

Having the support of the New York State Troopers PBA shows that networking with outside agencies plays a vital role in keeping our citizens and law enforcement officers safe.

As indicated in the endorsement: “The challenges facing members of the law enforcement community are greater than ever before, and we need individuals like David Krzemien in leadership positions to help law enforcement officers better serve the residents of New York State.”

Krzemien’s passion and drive to always do what is right will allow the people of Genesee County to trust the Sheriff’s Office and to work together to help prevent and solve crimes.