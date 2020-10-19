GC Sheriff: K-9 teams 'bonding well' and making 'significant progress'

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. is pleased to provide an update on the Office’s two K-9 teams (Deputy James Stack / K-9 Rayzor, left, and Deputy Andrew Mullen / K-9 Frankie).

Both K-9 teams are bonding well and are making significant progress through their training program and will be Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) patrol certified soon.

Patrol certification includes tracking, criminal apprehension, handler protection, building searches and obedience. Additional training at narcotics school will begin Nov. 2 and be completed Nov. 27 at which time both teams will be in service and fully trained.

“We greatly appreciate the remarkable public support received for this valuable program,” Sheriff Sheron said.