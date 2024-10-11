GC Sheriff’s Office celebrates graduation of 4 new deputies from law enforcement academy

Press Release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nicholas S. Jennings, Soren M. Calderón, Matthew J. Wesolowski, and Leah L. Bezon recently graduated from the 82nd Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara County Community College.

Deputy Nicholas S. Jennings is a 2011 graduate of Attica Central School. He received an Associate Degree from Genesee Community College in 2013 and graduated from the 27th Rural Police Training Academy in 2016. Deputy Jennings was previously employed as a Correction Officer with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

Deputy Soren M. Calderón is a 2019 graduate of Pembroke Central School. He attended Hilbert College and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 2023.

Deputy Matthew J. Wesolowski received the Det. Lt. Kristina Zell Physical Fitness Award in his basic academy class. He is a 2007 graduate of Iroquois Central School, received an Associate Degree from Erie Community College in 2009, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Buffalo State College in 2013. Deputy Wesolowski served in the United States Navy for eight years as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) specialist and is proficient in firearms training, sky diving, and underwater diving.

Deputy Leah L. Bezon is a 2021 graduate of Elba Central School and in 2023, received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Genesee Community College.