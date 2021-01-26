Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 26, 2021 - 3:31pm

GC Sheriff's Office welcomes three new academy grads to Jail Bureau

posted by Press Release in news, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, new Corrections officers.

Submitted photos and press release:

Three Correction officers recently graduated in a class of 12 from the Niagara County Basic Corrections Academy. 

The six-week training included instruction in the care and custody of inmates, inmate supervision, defensive tactics, firearms training, and other topics pertaining to corrections. 

“Congratulations to Correction officers Stewart, Sherwood and Jacques. We look forward to your future in Corrections at the Genesee County Jail,” said Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.

Photo, from left: Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur; Correction officers Tyler J. Stewart, Marissa R. Jacques (Class President), Trevor J. Sherwood; Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel.

Calendar

January 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button