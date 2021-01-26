GC Sheriff's Office welcomes three new academy grads to Jail Bureau

Submitted photos and press release:

Three Correction officers recently graduated in a class of 12 from the Niagara County Basic Corrections Academy.

The six-week training included instruction in the care and custody of inmates, inmate supervision, defensive tactics, firearms training, and other topics pertaining to corrections.

“Congratulations to Correction officers Stewart, Sherwood and Jacques. We look forward to your future in Corrections at the Genesee County Jail,” said Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.

Photo, from left: Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur; Correction officers Tyler J. Stewart, Marissa R. Jacques (Class President), Trevor J. Sherwood; Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel.