GC Youth Court members delve into jurisprudence in Mock Trial on Law Day

Genesee County Youth Court members participated in a Mock Trial in honor of Law Day May 1. There are currently 34 Youth Court members representing seven of our nine school districts as well as Notre Dame.

The Youth Bureau is proud to coordinate this important component of the justice system. Any eighth- through 11th-graders who are interested in becoming a member of Genesee County Youth Court can find an application online here or call the Genesee County Youth Bureau at 344-3960.

Genesee County Youth Court also celebrated Law Day by acknowledging their seniors who will head off to college this fall.

Some of these members have been involved with Genesee County Youth Court since their swearing in, which took place in January of 2018. The court was lucky enough to have such great youth to represent Genesee County Youth Court!

Pictured above are senior members of the Genesee County Youth Court: Julie Muntz (Oakfield), Luke Rindell (Batavia), Sadie Nickels (Oakfield), Ariana Desa e Frias (Batavia), and Evan Amberger (Pavilion). Not pictured is Ava Flores, a senior from Oakfield.

Above, at the Law Day Mock Trial are: Evan Amberger (Respondent) being questioned by (Prosecution Attorney) Matthew Tanner from Byron-Bergen.

Above, at the Law Day Mock Trial are: Evan Amberger (Respondent) being questioned by (Defense Attorney) Ariana Desa e Frias from Batavia.