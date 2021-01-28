GC Youth Court swears in its 13th class of new members

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County Youth Court swore in the Class of 2021 members on Tuesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the 13th class to be sworn in since Youth Court’s inception. The oath and charge of confidentiality were administered by the honorable Judge Tom Williams.

These students went through an eight-week training and had to pass a bar exam to get to this conclusion.

The new youth court members are: Melania Desa e Frias, Katelynn Everett, Alexandra Hackett, Colin McConnell, Adam Piper, Beckett Swanson, Stuart Ulrich, Peyton Woeller and Quinn Woeller.

The Genesee County Youth Court is a court where youth execute all roles of the tribunal court. There are three judges, a prosecutor, defense attorney, and bailiff. Youth who are referred to court can be as young as seven and up to 17 and must be referred through law enforcement or school personnel.

The Genesee County Youth Court is designed to create an atmosphere of equality in the law through judgment by peers while holding the respondent accountable for their actions.

The Youth Court is run by the Genesee County Youth Bureau and funded through Department of Social Services. If you would like more information about the Genesee County Youth Court, contact Chelsea Elliott at 344-3960.