GCASA Foundation expands scholarship; applications are due by March 5

Press release:

The Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Foundation has expanded its scholarship program this year beyond the high school student pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Foundation officials announced that four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded, as follows:

-- One to a Genesee County resident;

-- One to an Orleans County resident;

-- One to an adult student pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree;

-- One to a technical/trade school student pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree.

The GCASA Foundation Scholarship is open to Genesee and Orleans County students entering college in the fall of 2021. Completed applications must be postmarked by March 5.

The scholarship was established to provide financial support to individuals pursuing their education at an institution of higher learning in the fields of human services or social services for the purpose of contributing to improving community health.

Scholarship criteria and information includes:

Applicant must have their primary residence in Genesee or Orleans County;

Applicant must be accepted at an accredited college or university and enrolled in or matriculated in an eligible program/major;

Eligible programs or majors include: Social Work, Nursing, Health Science, Mental Health Counseling, Psychology, or Human Services;

Current GCASA employees, board members and GCASA Foundation board members are NOT eligible, although relatives of GCASA employees, board members and GCASA Foundation board members ARE eligible;

Applicant must provide academic history such as high school and/or college transcripts, as well as two letters of recommendation from someone who knows the applicant’s work/volunteer/academic history. Letters from relatives will not be accepted;

Applicant must provide a resume or personal biography including work history, volunteer experiences, and extracurricular activities, and an essay that addresses educational and employment objectives as they relate to the mission of GCASA. Financial need, volunteerism, employment history and civic involvement will be given careful consideration.

The recipients will be announced at GCASA’s annual membership meeting in May 2021 upon verification of acceptance into an accredited college or university. Funds will be awarded upon completion of the fall semester. The award recipient must provide a copy of their transcript demonstrating at least a 2.0 GPA.

Applicants should send their contact information and name of the college or university they plan to attend or are enrolled, along with their course of study or program to: Diane Klos, Prevention Secretary, GCASA, 430 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

For more information, contact Klos at (585) 815-1883 or at [email protected].