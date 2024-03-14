GCC announces annual Business Idea Pitch Competition

Press Release:

Every solid business venture starts with one thing - a pitch! Whether making a sale or convincing an investor, your business idea pitch has to be organized, well-thought-out, powerful, and convincing! GCC is here to help get you prepared!

"A solid business idea pitch is essential for every startup. This competition offers participants a valuable opportunity to acquire the skills needed to structure, refine, and present a compelling and persuasive pitch.," said Dr. Lina LaMattina, director of business programs at GCC.

If you have a passion you would like to turn into a business, but you aren't sure if anyone else will think it's a good idea, consider participating in GCC's Annual Business Idea Pitch Competition on Thursday, May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus.

To participate in this event, you MUST register for our Business Idea Pitch Competition by emailing Dr. Lina LaMattina at lmlamattina@genesee.edu no later than Friday, April 26.

The competition is free and open to the public and prizes of $100 for first place and $75 for second place will be awarded to the most outstanding competitors in the "most likely to succeed" and "most creative" categories. Pitches will be judged by local business leaders.

Among the leading causes for startup failure is a lack of basic business experience. In lieu of losing thousands of investment dollars, today's entrepreneurs have found another way to gain that experience before launching their startup - education. Genesee Community College offers a degree, certificate and micro-credential programs in Entrepreneurship to prepare emerging business owners for success.

For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.